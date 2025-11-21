Looking For Jobs In US On H-1B Visa? Check Top Hiring Companies Of 2025

Jobs In US On H-1B Visa: Amid tighter US visa regulations and steep fee hikes under the Donald Trump administration, America's dependence on foreign skilled workers through the H-1B programme continues to grow. A new analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) suggests that the country's largest tech firms are relying more than ever on global talent, even as discussions on tightening the programme remain at epicenntre in Washington.

The findings challenge long-standing claims that Indian IT companies dominate H-1B hiring. Instead, the data shows that US-based technology and consulting firms are now leading H-1B recruitment, while Indian firms have scaled back their use of the visa route.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google Top H-1B Approvals

According to NFAP, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Google together secured 8,600 H-1B approvals for the 2025 fiscal year - marking the first time all four companies have simultaneously occupied the top four positions.

Amazon alone received 4,644 approvals, up from 3,871 in 2024. The company currently employs more than 14,500 workers on H-1B visas, underlining its significant dependence on foreign professionals.



Meta followed with 1,555 approvals - nearly double its number from last year. Microsoft secured 1,394 visas, while Google received 1,050 approvals.

Apple ranked sixth with 823 approved visas. NFAP noted that massive investments in artificial intelligence and cloud technologies are driving this sharp rise in specialised hiring.

Top H-1B Sponsors Across Sectors

The data shows strong demand not only in tech but also in consulting, finance and chip manufacturing. Several firms from banking and professional services feature prominently among the top recruiters.

Leading H-1B sponsors (FY 2025):

Amazon - 4,644 approvals

Meta - 1,555

Microsoft - 1,394

Google - 1,050

TCS - 846

Apple - 823

Goldman Sachs - 746

Cognizant - 743

Ernst & Young - 718

Intel - 635

Nvidia - 563

JP Morgan Chase - 553

IBM - 501

Oracle - 482

Walmart - 478

ByteDance - 449

Deloitte - 432

TikTok - 412

Capgemini - 401

LTIMindtree - 401

HCL America - 379

Citibank - 371

Tesla - 319

Avant Healthcare - 308

McKinsey & Company - 303

Which Sectors Are Hiring The Most?

While tech remains the largest consumer of foreign talent, consulting and finance firms are not far behind. Companies such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and ByteDance are all among the top 20 H-1B sponsors for new workers.

In the semiconductor space, leading manufacturers Intel and Nvidia are aggressively sponsoring engineers to address talent shortages in the US chip industry - a sector currently facing intense global competition for skilled professionals.

Growing Reliance On Global Talent

NFAP's analysis reinforces what industry observers have noted for years: the US labour market continues to depend heavily on specialised foreign professionals, especially in emerging fields like AI, cloud computing and advanced semiconductors. Despite policy barriers and rising costs, American companies are expanding, not reducing, their investment in global skill pipelines.