Over 50,000 Vacancies Announced Across SSC, Police, Banking And PSUs

Job Vacancies Announced This Week: More than 50,000 government job vacancies have been announced across multiple departments and states this week, offering opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to graduation and technical diplomas.

A total of 50,289 posts are open for applications in SSC, Gujarat Police, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Indian Oil Corporation, and State Bank of India.

Here are the major openings and key details:

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has notified 25,487 vacancies for GD Constable posts.

Application window: December 1 to December 31, 2025

Qualification: Class 10 pass

Age limit: 18-23 years

Salary: Rs 21,700-69,100 per month (Level-3)

Selection process: Computer-based test, physical exam, medical exam, document verification

Official website to apply: ssc.gov.in

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced 13,591 vacancies for various posts.

Application window: December 3 to December 23, 2025

Qualification: Class 12 pass or graduation

Age limit: 18-33 years

Salary: Rs 21,700- Rs 92,300 per month

Selection process: PET/PST, written exam, document verification

Official website to apply: ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for 3,451 vacancies.

Application window: December 12, 2025 to January 13, 2026

Qualification: DEl Ed or BEd, one-year diploma in special education

Age limit: Minimum 21 years

Salary: Rs 25,500-92,300 per month

Selection process: Written exam, document verification

Apply at: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Recruitment

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Indore, has opened 4,009 posts across multiple technical and non-technical categories.

Application timeline: December 20, 2025 to January 21, 2026

Qualification: B.Tech, BE, Diploma, ITI, Class 12, GNM, MSc, MTech, MCA, PG Diploma or equivalent

Age limit: 18-20 years (as per post)

Salary: Rs 18,000-42,700 per month

Selection process: Written test, document verification

Apply at: mpwz.co.in

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) Recruitment

Indian Oil has released 2,755 apprentice vacancies across various regions.

Application window: November 28 to December 18, 2025

Qualification: Class 12, diploma, ITI in relevant trades

Age limit: 18-27 years

Stipend: As per apprenticeship rules

Selection process: Merit-based shortlisting, document verification, medical exam

Apply at: iocl.com

State Bank of India Recruitment 2025

SBI has invited applications for 996 posts in different positions.

Application window: December 2, 2025 to January 23, 2025

Qualification: Graduation

Age limit: 20-42 years

Salary: Rs 6.20 lakh - Rs 44.70 lakh annually, depending on the post

Selection process: Shortlisting and interview

Official website to apply: sbi.co.in

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the detailed official notification for information on the exact number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limits, application deadlines, and the selection process.