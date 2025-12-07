Over 50,000 Vacancies Announced Across SSC, Police, Banking And PSUs

Job Vacancies Announced This Week: More than 50,000 government job vacancies have been announced across multiple departments and states this week, offering opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to graduation and technical diplomas.
A total of 50,289 posts are open for applications in SSC, Gujarat Police, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Indian Oil Corporation, and State Bank of India.
Here are the major openings and key details:
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has notified 25,487 vacancies for GD Constable posts.
- Application window: December 1 to December 31, 2025
- Qualification: Class 10 pass
- Age limit: 18-23 years
- Salary: Rs 21,700-69,100 per month (Level-3)
- Selection process: Computer-based test, physical exam, medical exam, document verification
- Official website to apply: ssc.gov.in
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced 13,591 vacancies for various posts.
- Application window: December 3 to December 23, 2025
- Qualification: Class 12 pass or graduation
- Age limit: 18-33 years
- Salary: Rs 21,700- Rs 92,300 per month
- Selection process: PET/PST, written exam, document verification
- Official website to apply: ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for 3,451 vacancies.
- Application window: December 12, 2025 to January 13, 2026
- Qualification: DEl Ed or BEd, one-year diploma in special education
- Age limit: Minimum 21 years
- Salary: Rs 25,500-92,300 per month
- Selection process: Written exam, document verification
- Apply at: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Recruitment
Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Indore, has opened 4,009 posts across multiple technical and non-technical categories.
- Application timeline: December 20, 2025 to January 21, 2026
- Qualification: B.Tech, BE, Diploma, ITI, Class 12, GNM, MSc, MTech, MCA, PG Diploma or equivalent
- Age limit: 18-20 years (as per post)
- Salary: Rs 18,000-42,700 per month
- Selection process: Written test, document verification
- Apply at: mpwz.co.in
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) Recruitment
Indian Oil has released 2,755 apprentice vacancies across various regions.
- Application window: November 28 to December 18, 2025
- Qualification: Class 12, diploma, ITI in relevant trades
- Age limit: 18-27 years
- Stipend: As per apprenticeship rules
- Selection process: Merit-based shortlisting, document verification, medical exam
- Apply at: iocl.com
State Bank of India Recruitment 2025
SBI has invited applications for 996 posts in different positions.
- Application window: December 2, 2025 to January 23, 2025
- Qualification: Graduation
- Age limit: 20-42 years
- Salary: Rs 6.20 lakh - Rs 44.70 lakh annually, depending on the post
- Selection process: Shortlisting and interview
- Official website to apply: sbi.co.in
Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the detailed official notification for information on the exact number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limits, application deadlines, and the selection process.