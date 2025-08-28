NHPC Recruitment 2025: 248 Vacancies, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.40 Lakh, Check Details

NHPC Recruitment 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC), a Navratna company under the Government of India and the country's largest hydropower organisation, has issued recruitment notification for 248 vacancies across Junior Engineer (JE) and various Non-Executive positions. The online registration process will begin on September 2 and will close on October 1. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their application by visiting the official website.

Vacancies

The recruitment drive includes the following posts:

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (E01): 11

Junior Engineer (Civil): 109

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 49

Junior Engineer (E&C): 17

Senior Accountant: 10

Supervisor (IT): 1

Hindi Translator: 5

Selection Process

Eligible candidates who register online will be provisionally allowed to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Written Test, depending on the post.

Minimum qualifying marks:

General/OBC/Gen-EWS: 40%

SC/ST/PwBD: 35%

Based on the merit of the online test, shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification (DV) at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad. Document verification will also include biometric authentication.

Final provisional offers of appointment will be issued after successful verification.

Exam Pattern

Medium: English & Hindi

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

Total Marks: 200



For JE, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant:

Part I: 140 MCQs from the discipline

Part II: 30 MCQs on General Awareness

Part III: 30 MCQs on Reasoning

For Assistant Rajbhasha Officer & Hindi Translator:

Part I: 40 MCQs (1 mark each) + 10 descriptive questions (10 marks each)

Part II: 30 MCQs on General Awareness

Part III: 30 MCQs on Reasoning

Marking Scheme: 1 mark for each correct MCQ; 0.25 negative marking for incorrect attempts. No marks for unattempted questions.

Salary

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer (E1): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000 (IDA pay scale)

Salary for other posts will be as per NHPC norms.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.



For more details and to apply, visit the official NHPC website.