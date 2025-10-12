Abhishek Bachchan Credits Wife Aishwarya Rai After Best Actor Win: "Her Sacrifices Are The Reason I Stand Here Today"

Abhishek Bachchan has completed 25 years in the film industry and, for the first time in his career, has won the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

What's Happening

He received the honour for his performance in the 2024 film I Want To Talk, making the moment an emotional milestone for him.

Visibly overwhelmed, Abhishek delivered a heartfelt speech on stage with tears in his eyes.

"This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special. There's a host of people I need to thank, so please... Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tab tak. Kartik has gotten very emotional and made me speak, thinking I wouldn't get emotional," Abhishek said.

He added, "To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it's not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it."

Background

Abhishek Bachchan also mentioned his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me."

I Want To Talk features Abhishek as a terminally ill father trying to reconnect with his daughter. The film marks his first collaboration with director Shoojit Sircar, known for Vicky Donor, Sardar Uddham, October and Piku. The story is inspired by real events and also stars Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.