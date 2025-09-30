Railway Releases Notification For 2,570 JE Posts, Registration To Begin Soon

Railway Jobs 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to open applications for 2,570 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts in October 2025. The short notification for this recruitment has been released. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,570 positions.
According to the notice published in the Employment News, the online application process will begin on October 31 and continue until November 30, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official RRB portal at rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Age Limit
Age Limit: 18-33 years (as on 1 January 2026), with age relaxations for reserved categories.
Salary
Selected candidates will receive Rs 35,400 per month.
Selection Process:
Computer-Based Test (CBT-I & CBT-II), Document Verification, and Medical Examination
Short Notification: RRB JE Recruitment 2025 PDF
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must possess a technical qualification relevant to the post. For JE and related positions, applicants should hold a diploma or degree (BE/BTech) in engineering, computer science, IT, or a related field. For CMA positions, a graduate with Physics and Chemistry background is eligible. Detailed educational criteria will be available in the full notification to be released closer to the application start date.
Selection Process
The recruitment will follow a four-stage selection process:
- CBT-I
- CBT-II
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Candidates who clear the first stage will be called for CBT-II. Aspirants are advised to start their preparation early to secure a government career in Indian Railways.
Currently, RRB is also accepting applications for 368 Section Control Officer (SCO) posts, for which graduate candidates can apply until 14 October 2025. The application fee can be paid until 16 October 2025.