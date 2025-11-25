10 High-Pay Careers That AI Wont Replace Anytime Soon

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries at an unprecedented pace, concerns are rising over which careers will remain secure in the coming decade. For students planning to study abroad, choosing the right degree has become more important than ever. A new report from willrobotstakemyjob.com (WRTMJ), supported by course pricing data from IDP's database of over 2.5 lakh programmes, evaluates the automation risk, salary prospects and future demand across major occupations. Government labour statistics from Australia, the US, Canada and the UK also inform the study.

Healthcare Leads List Of AI-Safe Jobs

According to the report, the safest careers are those that require intensive human interaction and judgement-primarily in healthcare and medicine. These roles show near-zero automation risk, strong demand and high salaries, making them popular choices for international students.

Among undergraduate-level pathways, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, dentists, physicists, nurse midwives and physical therapists top the list. Physician assistants alone are expected to see 28.5 per cent job growth in the US by 2031, while nurse practitioner roles may rise by 46.3 per cent , one of the fastest expansions in the sector.

Despite the higher cost of studying medicine or dentistry, the payoff is significant: median annual US salaries range from 99,710 dollars for physical therapists to 2,36,000 dollars for urologists and rehabilitation physicians.

Top 10 Overall AI-Safe Jobs (Undergraduate Pathway)

(Key factors: median salary, growth outlook, cost, automation risk)

Physician Assistants - 130,020 dollars median salary; 28.5% growth; 0% automation risk

Nurse Practitioners - $126,260; 46.3% growth; 0% risk

Physicists - $155,680; 7.2% growth

Dentists (General) - $166,300; 4.8% growth

Nurse Midwives - $129,650; 7.1% growth

Urologists - $236,000; 3.9% growth

Nurses - $212,650; 10.4% growth

Anesthetists/Neurologists - $224,260; 6.8% growth

Physical Medicine Physicians - $236,000; 3.9% growth

Physical Therapists - $99,710; 14% growth

These roles dominate the highest scoring list due to excellent job prospects, minimal automation risk and strong earning potential.

High-Pay, High-Growth Jobs Requiring Postgraduate Study

The report also highlights careers that remain AI-proof but require postgraduate qualifications. Healthcare again leads with programmes in nursing practice, urology, anesthesiology, neurology, psychiatry, internal medicine and immunology.

Nurse practitioners rank highest, scoring 81.16, driven by rapid hiring needs and a median US salary of $126,260. Similarly, urologists and rehabilitation physicians maintain near-zero automation risk while averaging salaries above $230,000 annually.

Top AI-Safe Careers Requiring PG Degrees

Nurse Practitioners - 46.3% growth; 0% risk

Urologists - $236,000 salary; 0% risk

Nurse Anesthetists - $212,650 salary

Neurologists - $224,260 salary

Psychiatrists - $226,880 salary

Hospitalists - $236,000 salary

Internal Medicine Physicians - $223,310 salary

Pediatricians - $198,690 salary

Allergists & Immunologists - $236,000 salary

Although postgraduate study increases costs-often adding $30,000 to $80,000-the long-term financial and job security benefits remain unmatched.

Human Skills Offer Biggest Shield Against AI

The report states that roles requiring empathy, complex decision-making and hands-on patient care are the least vulnerable to automation. For students eyeing international degrees, medicine, nursing, psychiatry, immunology and rehabilitation studies offer some of the safest and highest-reward pathways today.

With AI reshaping global workforces, degrees that combine human expertise with professional training are likely to remain in high demand-making healthcare the clear winner in the race for AI-proof careers.