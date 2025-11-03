Border Security Force Recruitment For Sportspersons: Application Window Closing On Nov 4

The Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 391 Constable (General Duty) positions under the sports quota. Candidates can apply for the positions on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. According to the BSF notification, the application window will close on November 4, and eligible candidates must have qualified for class 10th and participated at the national/international level in the relevant sports.

There are 197 vacant positions for men and 194 for women. The application fee for the form is Rs 159. The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum is 23 years as of August 2025. Age relaxations for the reserved candidates and category will be as per the rules. The minimum height is 170 cm for male candidates, and the minimum chest size is 80 cm without expansion. The chest size is 85 cm with expansion. For female candidates the maximum height is 157 cm.

Also Read | Left, Right And The Rest: From Gaza To Hostel Fees, JNU's High-Pitched Presidential Debate Before Poll Day

As per the official notification, candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for document verification and then will then go through the Physical Standard Test (PST) followed by the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The remuneration will be Rs 21,700-69,100 per month and additionally the selected candidates will also be eligible for allowances provided by the Central Government.

To apply for the post, the candidates are advised to log in to the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, and register and log in with a password. Enter the information and upload documents to submit the application.