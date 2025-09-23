BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,121 Posts Closes Today, Check Direct Link To Apply

The Border Security Force (BSF) will close the registration window for Head Constable (HC) Recruitment 2025 today. A total of 1,121 vacancies have been announced for Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) posts. Of these, 910 are for Radio Operators and 211 for Radio Mechanics. The application process began on August 24, 2025, and candidates who have not yet applied can still do so through the official website, bsf.gov.in.

BSF Head Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

For Head Constable (Radio Operator):

• Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects, OR

• Class 12 with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields

For Head Constable (Radio Mechanic):

• Must have completed Class 10 with ITI qualification, OR

• Class 12 with PCM subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

How to Apply for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their application in a few simple steps:

Visit the official website - bsf.gov.in

Open the Recruitment section and select the Head Constable (RO/RM) application link

Fill in the required details and upload documents

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Submit the form and download the acknowledgement slip for future use

Direct Link To Apply

BSF Head Constable Selection Process 2025

The recruitment will be carried out in multiple stages:

• Written Examination

• Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

• Physical Standard Test (PST)

• Document Verification

• Medical Examination

Candidates who clear all stages successfully will be considered for final selection.