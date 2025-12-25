Swiggy, Zomato Gig Workers Call For All-India Strike On December 25, 31

Delivery and gig workers from major e-commerce, food delivery, and home service platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, and other E-Commerce aggregator companies, are observing an all-India strike on December 25 and 31. The workers are protesting against the worsening working conditions and the denial of fair wages, safety, dignity, and social security.

"Despite being the backbone of last-mile delivery, especially during peak seasons and festivals-delivery workers are forced to endure long working hours, falling earnings, unsafe delivery targets, arbitrary ID blocking, lack of job security, and absence of basic welfare protections," said the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) in a statement.

What Are They Demanding?

Along with a fair and transparent wage structure, the workers want an immediate withdrawal of the "10-minute delivery" models.

Here are some of the demands:

End to arbitrary ID blocking and penalties without due process.

Improved safety measures, including safety gear.

Assured and consistent work allocation without algorithmic discrimination.

Respect and dignity at work, including humane treatment by platforms and customers.

Mandatory rest breaks and reasonable working hours.

Stronger app and technical support, including grievance redressal for routing and payment failures.

Job security and social security, including health insurance, accident coverage, and pension benefits.

Additionally, the workers also called for government intervention and urged both the Central and State Governments to immediately regulate the platforms.

"Delivery workers are being pushed to breaking point by unsafe work models, falling incomes, and total absence of social protection. This strike is a collective call for justice, dignity, and accountability. The government can no longer remain a silent spectator while platform companies profit at the cost of workers' lives," said Shaik Salauddin, Founder, President of TGPWU.