Women Gig Workers Lead Nationwide Protest, Demand Fair Wages, Social Security

Thousands of gig and platform service workers, led largely by women, staged a nationwide protest on Tuesday against what they described as widespread exploitation by digital platform companies. The demonstrations, organised by the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), were held across multiple states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra, covering major cities and several other districts.

Following the protests, workers submitted a Memorandum of Demands to the offices of the Chief Ministers, urging immediate government intervention to address the absence of a comprehensive, enforceable and worker-centric legal framework for gig and platform work.

At New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, hundreds of workers associated with platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart and others gathered to demand recognition of their labour and human rights. Protesters alleged routine violations arising from unregulated algorithmic control, arbitrary penalties, ID blocking, lack of social security and unsafe working conditions.

Seema Singh, President of GIPSWU, said that during her time with Urban Company, she faced exploitation and was allegedly threatened with police action and legal notices after raising complaints. She said the union has been fighting for over six years for legal recognition of gig workers, adding that exploitation will continue unless a separate and exclusive law is enacted.

Several women workers shared disturbing experiences. Anjali, a gig worker, alleged that after being assaulted by a customer, the company ignored her complaint and blocked her ID, cutting off her livelihood. Mamta reported facing sexual harassment at work, with no action taken despite formal complaints. Pooja highlighted unfair practices such as double cancellation penalties that result in income loss and rating damage, while Sonia pointed to forced auto-assignments, bundled bookings and lack of access to basic facilities like toilets.

Nirmal Gorana, National Coordinator of the GIPSWU, said that nearly 48 lakh gig workers earn less than Rs 15,000 per month, calling the situation unsustainable. He criticised instant delivery models for compromising worker safety and expressed disappointment over the absence of any concrete measures for gig workers in the Union Budget 2026.

Trade union leaders and labour rights advocates also raised concerns over privacy violations, wrongful ID blocking, denial of compensation in accidents and deaths, and failure to implement sexual harassment laws in the gig sector.

A gig worker said that they need a separate enforceable law, fair wages, social security, transparent grievance redressal mechanisms and an end to exploitative algorithmic practices.