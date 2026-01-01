Raghav Chadha Celebrates With Gig Workers Over 10-Minute Delivery Halt

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said he had spent a day as a delivery partner to understand firsthand the pressure and challenges associated with the job.

"I lived a day as a delivery partner and saw firsthand the pressure, risks and challenges created by the '10-minute delivery' promise... The reality behind the promise... RELEASING SOON...," he said in a post on X. The AAP MP attached a video with his post.

On Tuesday, Chadha celebrated the "win" for gig workers, saying "Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won," he said, after quick commerce platforms agreed to drop their 10-minute delivery promises.

आज delivery riders से मिलकर उन्हें 10 Minute delivery से निजात की बधाई दी. ये सिर्फ एक सांसद के दिए गए भाषण की गूंज नहीं बल्कि इस देश के लाखों-करोड़ो मेहनतकश और ईमानदार gig workers के संघर्ष की जीत है.… pic.twitter.com/vGpoKYYLf1 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 14, 2026

"This is a much-needed step because when '10 minutes' is printed on a rider's t-shirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous. This step will help ensure the safety of the delivery riders and everyone who shares our roads," he added.

Chadha had been vocal about the "cruelty" of 10-minute delivery targets, which he said pushed workers to take risks on the road.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline, following a series of sustained interventions, sources said.

A meeting was held with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, among others to address concerns related to delivery timelines.

Chadha spoke about the "pain" of India's gig workers during the winter session of Parliament, stating that they work under tremendous pressure and at times in harsh weather conditions.

He had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. He also called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

