"Not Only Christians Who Are Attacked, It's All Of Us": Shashi Tharoor

Spotlighting the reports of the alleged attack on Christians in the days leading up to Christmas, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor served a warning: "when traditions are attacked, it is all of us".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP pointed out that there was an attack on a carol singing group in Kerala's Palakkad, adding that there's a need to display "solidarity with our Christian brothers".

"To my mind, this solidarity is fundamental, and we're going through a time, and sadly, there are attacks on Christians in different places of the country. Even in Kerala, there was an attack on a carol singing group in Palakkad, which is truly shocking," Tharoor, the four-time MP, said.

"When our traditions are attacked, it is not only Christians who are attacked, it is all of us. Every Indian is assaulted. Our constitutional guarantee of freedom of worship, freedom of belief is being attacked, and we must all stand in solidarity with our Christian brothers," he said.

The Congress leader said that he spent every Christmas Eve going from one church to another, though he managed to visit only four churches this time as his flight from Delhi was delayed.

1/2 While the festive spirit remained alive in Kerala, it's dismaying that Christmas 2025 has been marked by an unprecedented level of anxiety, driven by specific local incidents and a rising national trend of intolerance.



"This year, my flight was late from Delhi, so I managed only four churches, but it is always very special to go, to listen sometimes to only a part of the sermon, but also then end up at midnight mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral," he said.

"I had a wonderful experience in going from church to church, and in particular at St Mary's, where Cardinal Cleemis, the major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church, he called me up on stage and gave me a morsel of chocolate cake himself and said some kind things," he said.

The Congress leader stressed how showing respect for cultural traditions of all communities is central to Kerala politics.

"For me, this has always been very important. I've been an MP now for 17 years, and showing solidarity with members of my constituency is basic, but also showing respect for the cultural and religious traditions of all communities is central to Kerala politics," he said.

In Rajasthan's Nagaur, the principal of a private school has alleged that a group of people claiming to be Bajrang Dal members threatened children and staff over Christmas celebrations at the institute.

In UP's Bareilly, Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church and recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa', alleging that the Hindu religion and society were portrayed in an objectionable manner during a Christmas programme organised by the church.

Shashi Tharoor, without naming the BJP, urged the "responsible leadership of a party" in power at the Centre to condemn the attacks.

"In the Mahabharata, when Dushasana tried to outrage Panchali's modesty in the Kaurava Court, in the presence of teachers, elders, and the Pandavas, even Bhishma remained silent. At that moment, the lone voice of protest arose not from the Pandava side but from within the Kauravas. Vikarna, Duryodhana's brother, spoke out and said, 'Elder brother Duryodhana, this is unjust, this is adharma,'" Tharoor posted on X.

"Waiting for someone within the responsible leadership of a party in power to say even as much as 'Stop, O man of cruelty (Manishada)," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and north India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

"Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society," PM Modi said in a post on X.