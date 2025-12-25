Advertisement
Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was set ablaze, local media reported on Thursday. 

Reports said 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district – around three-and-a-half hours from the capital, Dhaka – around 11 pm.

The report comes as aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins next year's elections.

Dec 25, 2025 19:41 (IST)
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Hindu Man Amrit Mondal Declared Dead In Hospital

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said police rescued Samrat from the mob, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. 

Sarkar said Samrat had at least two cases registered against him at the Pangsha Police Station, including one of murder. 

One of Samrat's associates, Mohammed Selim, was arrested with a pistol and another gun.

Dec 25, 2025 19:37 (IST)
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Amrit Mondal Beaten To Death, Other Gang Members Fled

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, Amrit Mondal and some other members of his gang allegedly went to the house of a villager, Shahidul Islam, to extort money from him. 

Family members began shouting that the gang members were robbers, and other villagers managed to catch hold of Samrat, who was beaten to death, while most other gang members managed to flee.

Dec 25, 2025 19:28 (IST)
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh Was Involved In Extortion

According to The Daily Star, Samrat was the leader of a criminal gang, called the 'Samrat Bahini', which was involved in extortion, among other activities.

Samrat had fled the country after Sheikh Hasina's ouster last year and had returned to his village, Hosendanga in Kalimohor union, recently. 

Dec 25, 2025 19:13 (IST)
Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh, Police Claim Extortion Bid: Report

Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was set ablaze, local media reported on Thursday.

