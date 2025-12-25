Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was set ablaze, local media reported on Thursday.

Reports said 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district – around three-and-a-half hours from the capital, Dhaka – around 11 pm.

The report comes as aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins next year's elections.

Here are all the live updates on the Bangladesh crisis: