Reports said 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district – around three-and-a-half hours from the capital, Dhaka – around 11 pm.
The report comes as aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins next year's elections.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said police rescued Samrat from the mob, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Sarkar said Samrat had at least two cases registered against him at the Pangsha Police Station, including one of murder.
One of Samrat's associates, Mohammed Selim, was arrested with a pistol and another gun.
Around 11 pm on Wednesday, Amrit Mondal and some other members of his gang allegedly went to the house of a villager, Shahidul Islam, to extort money from him.
Family members began shouting that the gang members were robbers, and other villagers managed to catch hold of Samrat, who was beaten to death, while most other gang members managed to flee.
According to The Daily Star, Samrat was the leader of a criminal gang, called the 'Samrat Bahini', which was involved in extortion, among other activities.
Samrat had fled the country after Sheikh Hasina's ouster last year and had returned to his village, Hosendanga in Kalimohor union, recently.
Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh, Police Claim Extortion Bid: Report
Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body was set ablaze, local media reported on Thursday.