Who Was Amrit Mondal, Second Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh

Days after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, another Hindu man has been beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh, raising fresh concerns over the safety of minorities in the Muslim-dominated South Asian nation. The latest incident took place in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, where 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed by a group of locals at Hosaindanga Old Market in Pangsha Upazila around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh condemned the killing but claimed there was not a communal angle to the violence.

"According to police information and preliminary investigations, it is clearly evident that the incident is in no way related to communal violence. Rather, it arose from a violent situation stemming from extortion and criminal activities. The deceased, Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was a listed top criminal who had entered the area with the intent of collecting extortion money. At one stage, he lost his life during a clash with agitated residents," the statement said.

The government further alleged that Mondal was "accused" in several serious criminal cases.

Who Was Amrit Mondal

Amrit Mondal was reportedly a resident of Hosendanga village in Rajbari's Pangsha area. Police claimed he was head of the so-called "Samrat Bahini", a group listed in police records, according to Bangladeshi media reports. Mandal's group allegedly engaged in unlawful activities, including intimidation and systematic extortion.

According to the police, the 29-year-old had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.

On the day of the incident, Mondal was beaten up by locals when he, along with his group members, tried to extort money from a resident's house, a report by The Daily Star said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued Mondal in a critical condition. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said, according to the report.

Mondal's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Sarkar said.

Most of his associates fled after the incident, but police arrested one man and recovered firearms from his possession.

What Bangladesh Said On Mondal's Killing

Condemning the killing, the interim government said that it "does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence," the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a statement, the government said that the incident was not a communal attack but one stemming from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities. Legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, it said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Reminder Of Dipu Das's Killing

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in the case so far.

Das' killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed its concerns as well. The interim government has said it would take care of Das' minor child, as well as his wife and parents.

