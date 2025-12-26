"Hypocrisy Will Destroy Us": Bollywood Celebs On Dipu Das' Lynching In Bangladesh

Bollywood celebrities have called for accountability over the mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, where tensions keep simmering amid large-scale violence in the run-up to the general elections early next year.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 30-year-old garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob last week in Mymensingh, about 100 km from Dhaka. In a video that went viral, the mob was seen celebrating the barbarity as Das's naked body was tied to a tree and set on fire, in an incident that sent shockwaves across South Asia.

Calling the incident "inhumane and barbaric," the celebrities said Hindus must stand in solidarity over the rising concerns of minorities in Bangladesh, where Islamist mobs have been on the loose, vandalising public infrastructure and targeting Hindus.

"Barbaric. Inhumane. Slaughter"

In a long post headlined "Dipu Chandra Das" on Instagram, actor Janhvi Kapoor branded it "hypocrisy" when such barbarity in Bangladesh fails to ignite anger.

"What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death (sic)," she said.

She also underlined the need for calling out communal extremism, urging people to take a stand for the innocent lives lost to "communal crossfire."

"Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity. We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal crossfire," added the 'Homebound' star.

"All Eyes On Bangladesh Hindus"

Kajal Aggarwal, known for her hits in Hindi and South film industries, shared an "all eyes on Bangladesh Hindus" poster on Instagram story to register her solidarity with Hindu minorities living in fear in Bangladesh due to rising Islamist extremism.

The poster depicted a man set on fire and hung from a tree, in a visual reference to Das's lynching. "Wake up Hindus, silence won't save you," it read.

Actor and former MP Jaya Prada said the brutality with which Das was killed makes her heart bleed. In her video message, she is seen struggling to control her emotions, as she called the mob lynching an attack on the Hindu religion and questioned the silence over it.

VIDEO | Former MP and actor Jaya Prada (@realjayaprada) says, "Today I am very unhappy, my heart is bleeding, thinking how such kind of brutality can be done to a person, in Bangladesh, an innocent Hindu person Dipu Charan Das was lynched by a mob, they not only killed him, but… pic.twitter.com/oBN3dNE1vx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

"Today I am very unhappy, my heart is bleeding, thinking how such brutality can be done to a person in Bangladesh. An innocent Hindu person Dipu Charan Das was lynched by a mob. They not only killed him, but set him on fire after tying him to a tree. Is this the new Bangladesh? It is not normal violence; it is a mob lynching. It is an attack on Hindu religion. Our temples are being demolished, the women are being attacked, how long will we be silent? We are silent on the name of secularism, we should raise our voices, we should help the people there... We should together try to seek justice for them," she said.

Actor Manoj Joshi, best known for her role in Hera Pheri, said, "Everyone comes forward when something happens in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is killed in Bangladesh, it is very sad that nobody comes forward. Time will give its answer."

"Talk About Dipu Chandra Das"

Singer Tony Kakkar's new release, "Chaar Log", made a blunt reference to Das's lynching, calling on people to shun religious discrimination.

Here's a rough translation of the Hindi lyrics: "Let's talk about Dipu Chandra Das and ask questions to those responsible. Is it right to kill on religious lines? Let there be no Hindu-Muslim or caste-based discrimination. God is in tears seeing this...He (Das) lost his life and people should talk about it."

Das's lynching has aggravated concerns of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, though the interim regime led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has tried to play it down as an isolated incident. The police have made 12 arrests so far in connection with the lynching.

The blasphemy accusations against Das have also fallen flat, with no evidence of him making any remark that could hurt religious sentiments. Confirming the same, police in Bangladesh said that there is no witness to the allegation raised against Das, pointing to a planned targeting of the minorities as the elections approach.