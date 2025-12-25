"Burning Minorities Alive": Sheikh Hasina Attacks Yunus Regime In New Address

Amid spiralling violence against minorities in Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a Christmas speech, has attacked the Yunus regime and said that the "current ruling group" has seized illegal power and is now subjecting minorities to "unspeakable torture".

On the occasion of Christmas, Hasina started her speech by extending greetings to citizens and reminded them that in the past, Bangladesh had always been a "shining example of communal harmony".

"The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream," Hasina reminisced.

However, citing the current political climate, she noted, "It is sad to say that the current ruling group that has seized illegal power is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own religion."

Her address comes at a time when the atmosphere in Bangladesh is already charged following the lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was accused of blasphemy by a co-worker in Mymensingh. His body was then hanged and set ablaze.

Regarding the lynching of minorities, she highlighted that non-Muslims are "subjected to unspeakable torture" under the current regime. She added, "It has also created examples of atrocities such as the burning of religious minorities."

She concluded the speech by saying that she believes that the "people of Bangladesh will not allow this difficult time to continue" and that the Christmas spirit will strengthen the harmony between Christians and other religions in Bangladesh.

"May dawn break through the darkness," she added.

