"Attack On Hindus Worrisome": India After 2 Men Lynched In Bangladesh

India has reacted sharply to the latest killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, describing a string of recent incidents targeting members of the minority community as "worrisome" and warning that such violence cannot be ignored.

Speaking on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken serious note of the developments across the border. The Foreign Ministry said the attacks "cannot be brushed aside", condemned the violence against Hindus, and expressed hope that those responsible would be identified and punished.

"The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

The remarks came a day after another Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh, adding to a growing list of violent incidents involving members of the minority community over recent weeks.

Killing In Rajbari

According to local reports in Bangladesh, the most recent incident took place on Wednesday in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari town, roughly 145 km west of Dhaka. Police were quoted by The Daily Star as saying that the victim, identified as Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by local residents following allegations of extortion.

Police said Mondal was suspected of leading a criminal gang involved in extortion and other illegal activities. On the day of the incident, he and several associates allegedly attempted to extort money from a resident's home. Locals confronted the group and beat Mondal, leaving him critically injured. The police rushed to the scene after receiving information and rescued Mondal in a critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am.

Mondal's body was later sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Most of his alleged associates fled the area after the incident, but police said one man had been arrested and firearms recovered from his possession. Investigators also said Mondal had at least two cases registered against him, including a murder case.