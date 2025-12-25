"For Muslims, Hindus, Christians": Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Unity Appeal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman today asked the people of his troubled nation to work together for bringing peace and stability. Rahman made the appeal in his first address to party supporters hours after he landed in Dhaka after a gap of 17 years.

Massive unrest and political instability after youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi's murder preceded Rahman's appeal today. Osman was the face of last year's protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

"Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order," Rahman said in Dhaka.

Thousands were seen at the site of the rally, where he went directly from the airport.

Rahman, 60, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a top contender for prime ministership in the Bangladesh election.

Referring to a quote by US civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Rahman said, "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country."

"This plan is for the interest of the people, for the development of the country, for changing the lot of the country. To implement the plan, I need the support of all the people of the country. If you stand beside us, god willing, we will be able to implement my plan," Rahman added.

He said he wants to make a safe Bangladesh where people irrespective of castes, creeds and faiths can live in a peaceful environment.

"We have people from the hills and the plains in this country - Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man and child can leave home safely and return safely," he said.

Rahman's call for unity came as Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP's coalition partner during its 2001-2006 tenure in power, emerged as its main rival in the upcoming polls after the interim government blocked Awami League's participation under the country's tough Anti-Terrorism Act.

He asked people to pray for her ailing mother and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, whom he met after leaving the rally venue.