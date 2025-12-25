In Tarique Rahman's 'I Have A Plan' Speech, An Ode To Martin Luther King

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is also the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years in exile. In his first speech upon his return, he said that he has a plan for Bangladesh.

Addressing a huge crowd of people in Dhaka, who gathered to hear him speak, Rahman said, "American civil rights activist Martin Luther King, in a public speech, said, 'I have a dream.' Like him, I want to say, I have a plan for Bangladesh."

Seen as the top contender to become the next Prime Minister, Rahman addressed the country as "Beloved Bangladesh" and thanked the party workers, activists and citizens who supported BNP when he was absent. "If you support us, I have a plan that will be a success for this country," he said and urged his countrymen to be a part of building the nation.

Tarique Rahman expresses condolences on the killing of Youth Leader Osman Hadi in his maiden speech in Dhaka after returning to Bangladesh after 17 years of exile in UK. pic.twitter.com/E30Mf6wtlC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 25, 2025

He drew parallels between the 1971 Liberation War and the uprising of 2024 against the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that those martyred in the revolution should be honoured through building a country in a manner in which they envisioned it to be. "We have to repay the blood debt of the martyrs," he asserted.

"We liberated Bangladesh in 1971. We liberated it again in 2024," Rahman said, adding that in 2024, people defended the independence and sovereignty of the country.

READ | Tarique Rahman's 'Bulletproof' Entry In Dhaka, Lakhs Gather To Welcome Him

Touching upon the current political climate of the country, Rahman said that Bangladesh is for everyone and emphasised the need for tolerance. "This is a land of hills and plains, home to Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians alike. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, a country where any woman, man, or child can leave their home safely and return safely," he said.

Rahman spoke about how BNP would try to focus on "peace in the country" and underlined the importance of a strong economy apart from political reform.

On Sharif Osman Hadi, he said that the anti-India activist had dreamed of a democratic Bangladesh and that he wanted people to regain their economic rights and vowed justice for the murder of the student leader.

READ | Explained: Returned From Exile, What Is Zia Son's Gameplan For Bangladesh

He called upon the younger generation of citizens in the country and said that Bangladesh's future needs them to be responsible for development and stability. He stressed collective effort to see through the plan he has laid for Bangladesh.

After his speech, Rahman left to visit his ailing mother, Khaleda Zia, at Evercare Hospital.

Rahman has lived in exile since 2008, convicted in multiple corruption cases. However, he says that the charges were politically motivated. He has also claimed that the previous Hasina government attempted to assassinate him through torture.

With the Awami League banned from contesting, the political field has narrowed. The BNP now dominates, and with Tarique Rahman's return, the battle for the country's future has entered a new and uncertain phase.

