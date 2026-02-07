Tarique Rahman's BNP's Manifesto: The India Angle Explained

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has put India-centric flashpoints - cross-border shootings, "push-ins" and unresolved river-water sharing - at the heart of its foreign policy pitch in its election manifesto, promising a more assertive approach on frontier management and common-river diplomacy if it returns to power.

In a section outlining what the party calls a "Bangladesh Before All" doctrine, the BNP frames its external relations around "equality and self-dignity" and the slogan "Friend Yes, Master No", saying Dhaka would not interfere in others' internal matters and would not allow interference at home.

The most pointed language is reserved for issues that routinely strain Dhaka-New Delhi ties. The manifesto vows to take "a strict position" to stop "border killing, push-in, and smuggling", a reference to long-running Bangladeshi concerns over fatalities along the frontier and allegations that India has pushed people across the border without formal processes.

On water, the BNP commits to "effective measures" to secure a "fair share" from common rivers "like Teesta and Padma," setting the stage for renewed pressure on one of the most politically sensitive bilateral matter. The party also links the water agenda to domestic development goals, backing a "Teesta Master Plan" alongside a Padma barrage project and pledging to strengthen the Joint River Commission (JRC), the formal mechanism through which the two countries discuss shared-river management.

While the manifesto does not name India in the bullet points, the rivers and border issues it highlights are central to Bangladesh's relationship with its largest neighbor. Analysts say the BNP's language suggests it will seek to re-balance Dhaka's negotiating posture, leaning on sovereignty themes while keeping space for functional cooperation, particularly on trade and regional platforms.

Beyond bilateral irritants, the party also signals an interest in reviving regional groupings, promising to make SAARC "effective" and to pursue ASEAN membership-an approach that could widen Bangladesh's diplomatic options and reduce over-dependence on any single partner.

The manifesto's India-facing planks arrive amid heightened public focus on border security and water scarcity, especially in northern Bangladesh where Teesta flows are seen as critical for irrigation. By foregrounding these issues, the BNP appears to be positioning foreign policy as an everyday bread-and-butter concern, tying cross-border management to safety, livelihoods and development rather than treating it as an elite, diplomatic sidebar.