Tarique Rahman, With Wife, Daughter And Cat, Returns To Dhaka After 17 Years

Thousands of people in Bangladesh took to the streets on Thursday to welcome Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who landed in Dhaka, ending more than 17 years of self-exile in the United Kingdom. The 60-year-old BNP acting chairman, the son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections.

BNP supporters and party leaders marched to the airport on foot from Banani Airport Road towards Dhaka Airport to greet Rahman, who returned from the UK with his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima Rahman.

BNP leader Tarique Rahman leaving the Dhaka airport premises in Bangladesh after arriving to a massive welcome in the country after 17 years of exile from UK. pic.twitter.com/dNXCWEoS0q — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 25, 2025

The family's pet cat, Zeebu, also travelled with them, along with their two close aides, Abdur Rahman Suny and Kamal Uddin, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Photo Credit: Credit: @BabarHoneyX on X

After landing, he was received by BNP Standing Committee members at the airport, from where he would travel in one of the two bulletproof vehicles, specially imported for him, to a reception in the 300 Feet area of Purbachal. According to reports, party leaders and activists will line both sides of the road to greet him.

VIDEO | Bangladesh: BNP party leaders gather on the streets of Dhaka ahead of the arrival of party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is returning to the country after nearly 17 years in exile in London.



Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has… pic.twitter.com/gVIqhVLZRN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

BNP's senior leadership and prominent figures will be present on stage, but only Rehman will address the crowd, The Daily Star report said. The party expects around 50 lakh people to gather for the event.

Thousands of supporters and party activists since morning today marched on foot toward the Dhaka airport along Banani Airport Road to mark the return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to the country in Dhaka on Thursday. #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/KARPx3OSqs — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 25, 2025

Following his address, Rehman will go to Evercare Hospital to visit his ailing mother, former PM Zia, who has been undergoing treatment there for over a month now.

After meeting with his mother, the Rehman family will visit Firoza, the Zia family's residence at Gulshan-2. The Dhaka Police has stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident during the high-profile movement, as Bangladesh grapples with violence following the assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Timing Of Rahman's Return

Rahman's return from London comes as his BNP is on the ascendant following the ouster of the Zia family's arch foe, long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a student-led uprising last year. Apart from brief transition administrations, Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina have alternated in power since 1991.

A December survey by the US-based International Republican Institute suggests the BNP is on course to win the largest number of parliamentary seats, with the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party also in the race. Hasina's Awami League party, which has been barred from the election, has threatened unrest that some fear could jeopardise the vote.

Both political developments and personal circumstances drive Rahman's decision to return. His mother has been seriously ill for months, prompting what party insiders describe as an urgent trip home.

