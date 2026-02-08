Video: BNP Chief's Daughter Campaigns By Rickshaw Ahead Of Bangladesh Vote

Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman, campaigned from a rickshaw in Dhaka-17 constituency on Thursday. The barrister distributed election leaflets and engaged with voters, asking them to support her father.

Zaima Rahman began her outreach at Gulshan Police Plaza and moved through streets, shops, cafes, and office buildings, handing out leaflets featuring the BNP's election symbol, the “Sheaf of Paddy.”

She spoke with pedestrians, rickshaw pullers, vendors, and office staff. Fatema Khatun, caregiver to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, accompanied her during the campaign.

Videos of the campaign show Zaima Rahman riding a rickshaw with Khatun, giving leaflets to passers-by and interacting with residents.

Zaima told voters, “My father, Tarique Rahman, is the ‘Sheaf of Paddy' candidate in Dhaka-17. I am asking for your votes in his favour.”

As BNP Supremo @trahmanbnp Is Busy In Campaigning Across Country, In Absence Of Him, His Daughter Zaima Rahman Is Campaigning For Him At Dhaka 17.



Tarek Rahman Will Face Huge Competition From Jamaats Candidate. Dr Khalekuzzaman Is A Popular Doctor Here.



Obviously Till Last… pic.twitter.com/IfLj1RiaHl — বাংলার ছেলে ???????? (@iSoumikSaheb) February 8, 2026

Tarique Rahman faces competition from Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Dr SM Khalekuzzaman in the constituency.

Bangladesh will hold its general election on February 12, the first since a student-led uprising in August 2024 ousted long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, now in exile in India, was found guilty of allowing lethal force against protesters. It killed approximately 1,400 people, mostly students and teenagers. She has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Bangladesh tribunal.

The election will fill seats in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament). Over 1,700 candidates from more than 50 parties are contesting. The Awami League, Hasina's party, is barred from participating.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, is contesting most of the seats. It nominated 288 candidates directly and sought additional seats through allied parties and independents.

The 11-Party Alliance, led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, is contesting 298 seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh is fielding candidates in 253 constituencies. The National Democratic Front (NDF), led by the Jatiya Party (Ershad), is contesting 206 seats. Leftist parties under the Democratic United Front are contesting 149 seats, while the Greater Sunni Alliance is contesting 64 seats.