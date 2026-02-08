When Sheikh Hasina Was Addressing A Rally And Grenades Started Exploding

Dhaka witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in the history of Bangladesh on August 21, 2004. A major grenade assault on then opposition leader and future Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rally left 24 dead and injured more than 500 others, shaking the nation's democratic fabric. As the South Asian nation gears up for next week's general election, here's how Hasina narrowly escaped the attack with ear injuries—an ailment she carries even today.

2004 Dhaka grenade attack

Hasina stood before a crowd of nearly 20,000 Awami League supporters on the Bangabandhu Avenue. This 'anti-terrorism' rally was aimed at a call for unity against rising violence. However, what started as a demonstration of democratic resilience soon descended into chaos when assailants started hurling military-grade grenades.

The explosions began at around 5:25 PM (local time) when Hasina stood on the back of a truck to address the gathering, according to the BBC. Among those killed was Ivy Rahman, then Awami League Women's Affairs Secretary and wife of former President Zillur Rahman.

The Target

The aim of the attack was on Sheikh Hasina, the then-opposition leader. Conspirators were unable to achieve the target as scores of Awami League leaders and security personnel shielded Hasina while she ducked on the truck, according to The Daily Star. The grenades missed the truck and landed on either side. Soon after, Hasina was taken into her bulletproof car, while her security personnel fired blanks to clear the road. She was taken away through gunfire and thick smoke.

What Sheikh Hasina Said

A day later, Hasina addressed mediapersons on August 22, 2004, at her residence, Sudha Sadan. Hasina recalled that she had barely completed her speech and was going to get down from the vehicle when she heard a "big bang and the next moment, blood splashed on my body."

Hasina's security guard, named Mamum, helped her sit on the truck while grenade attacks continued one after another.

She added that leaders and security personnel formed a human shield around her and helped her get into the car. She even claimed that bullets were hitting her vehicle "one after another."

Hasina said the grenades were usually used by the army. "The plan was obviously designed to kill me. Gunshots aimed at my vehicle say so. The grace of Almighty Allah saved me, but 18 people are dead so far," The Daily Star quoted Hasina as saying.

Aftermath

While the brutal attack was condemned globally as an assault on democracy, investigations pointed to extremist group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI). In November 2007, Mufti Mohammad Hannan of HuJI and two of his accomplices admitted to carrying out the attack targeting Hasina. They made the confession while appearing before a magistrate amid heavy security.