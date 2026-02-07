Sheikh Hasina: The Rise, Rule And Downfall Of Bangladesh's 'Iron Lady'

For nearly two decades, Sheikh Hasina stood as one of the most powerful faces in Bangladesh's politics. She was often described as the country's "Iron Lady."

Hasina, who served multiple terms as Bangladesh's Prime Minister before a powerful student-led movement overthrew her Awami League government, is now watching the country go to the polls from across the border in India. The Awami League has been banned from contesting elections.

Under her leadership, Bangladesh saw major infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways and metro rail systems, take shape. The economy also grew steadily. For many ordinary citizens, life became stable compared to the past. But her critics accuse her of ruling like an autocrat.

When Sheikh Hasina entered politics

In 1975, Sheikh Hasina, 27 years old at the time, was living abroad. While she was away, Bangladesh went through one of its darkest moments. Hasina's father and the country's first Prime Minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was murdered by rebel army officers. In the same attack, she lost her mother and three brothers.

Six years later, she returned to the country and took charge of Awami League, her father's political party. It was a tumultuous time for Bangladesh; the army had seized power from the civilian government, and leading politicians such as Hasina and Khaleda Zia were often arrested.

In the 1980s, Bangladesh was ruled by military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad. Despite being rivals, Hasina and Khaleda Zia joined hands to end military rule, and in 1990, Ershad was forced to step down.

Soon after, Hasina and Zia fell out, and for decades, Bangladeshi politics revolved around these two women.

From the poorest country to fast economic growth

Once among the poorest countries in the world, Bangladesh recorded an average growth of more than six per cent every year since 2009. The garment industry, driven mostly by female factory workers, became the backbone of the economy. Millions were lifted out of poverty under Hasina's rule.

Electricity reached more than 95 per cent of the population. In 2021, Bangladesh's per capita income even overtook India's.

During her tenure, she built the Padma Bridge over the Padma River, which connected the underdeveloped southwest region to the capital, Dhaka.

Hasina accused of authoritarian rule

Despite economic growth, her administration faced increased criticism from opposition parties and rights groups. Journalists and activists complained of growing restrictions. Some reporters were arrested or charged under digital security laws for online posts.

In 2024, protests first began on university campuses in Bangladesh. The issue was a long-standing quota system in government jobs. Soon, the demonstrators began raising broader issues such as a lack of political freedom, employment opportunities and arrests of critics.

By mid-2024, the protests had grown beyond the government's control. As unrest spread across the country, Hasina was forced to leave Bangladesh and seek refuge in India. She will be

observing the polls from here.