Meet 'Dark Prince' Tarique Rahman, Likely Frontrunner For Bangladesh PM Post

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is back in the country after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Rahman, is eyeing a return to power in the February 12 elections, likely putting him in pole position to be the next prime minister of Bangladesh. The February 12 polls to elect 350 lawmakers come after a prolonged political turmoil following the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Rahman is the eldest son of former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. His return to the country comes amid widespread political unrest, violence and debates over the interim government's role.

His father General Ziaur Rahman founded the BNP on September 1, 1978. He also played a major role in Bangladesh's liberation and set up the first civil administration in Roumari, a region that was reclaimed from Pakistani forces.

Days after Khaleda Zia's demise, Rahman formally assumed office as the Chairman of the BNP in December 2025. Before that, he was serving as the acting chairman of the BNP.

'Shadow PMO'

Tarique Rahman, often called the 'dark prince,' is said to have been the de facto boss from 2001 to 2006. A coalition government led by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladeshi was in power, while Khaleda Zia was in the prime minister's chair.

At the time, Rahman was based out of Hawa Bhaban, a two-floor building with a 'wind tunnel'. On paper, it was his office and was like a "shadow PMO."

The period between 2006 and 2008 was marked by violent civil unrest, with the BNP and Awami League squabbling over an election that was supposed to be held by mid-November 2006.

The chaos brought a military 'caretaker' government, which allegedly curtailed fundamental freedoms and even tried to engineer a political alternative without Zia or Hasina. The election was held in 2008, with the Awami League emerging as the winner.

Rahman was arrested by the caretaker government in May 2007. He was held for 17 months on various charges. He was convicted in absentia on multiple charges, including money laundering, as well as a case linked to the alleged plot to assassinate Hasina. The verdicts were overturned after Hasina was ‌ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024, Al Jazeera reported.

He later moved to London for medical treatment after being allegedly tortured in custody.

His return comes at a time when his country is at a crossroads. He has positioned himself and the BNP as a "champion of democracy".

"Only democracy can save us... and it is you, each and every member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who can strengthen the foundation of that democracy," he said.