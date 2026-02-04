Key Parties Contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026

Bangladesh is preparing for polls on February 12, the first election since the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. The Awami League (AL), the country's largest party, has been barred from contesting, opening the field to new contenders.

Here are the parties and leaders shaping the vote in the South Asian nation of 173 million people:

Bangladesh Elections 2026: Main Political Parties

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

Leader: Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, with her son Tarique Rahman acting as party chief from London until his return in December 2025.

Ideology: Centre-right nationalism, economic liberalism, anti-corruption.

Status: Frontrunner, with polls suggesting 33-35 per cent support.

Challenges: Khaleda Zia's poor health and Tarique Rahman's recent return after years in exile.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)

Leader: Shafiqur Rahman, with secretary-general Mia Golam Porwar managing organisational affairs.

Ideology: Islamic democracy; promotes governance under sharia law while seeking broader appeal.

Status: Resurgent challenger, with polls indicating 30-34 per cent support.

Jamaat-e-Islami previously ruled in coalition with BNP (2001–2006) and is fielding its first Hindu candidate, Krishna Nandi, highlighting efforts to reach minority communities.

National Citizen Party (NCP)

Leader: Nahid Islam, 27-year-old student movement leader.

Ideology: Centrist, pluralist; focuses on reform, youth empowerment, and harmony-based politics.

Status: New entrant, struggling with weak organisation and limited funds.

Manifesto: Calls for a new constitution, judicial reform, free media, universal healthcare, education, and climate resilience.

Bangladesh Elections: Minority And Women Representation

With the Awami League absent, the election sees 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities, including 12 independents and 10 women.

BNP: 6 minority candidates

Jamaat: 1 minority candidate (Krishna Nandi)

NCP: 1 minority candidate

Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB): 17 minority candidates, the highest among all parties

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary-general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, is contesting independently from Gopalganj-3. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated by the Election Commission.

Currently, 60 parties are registered with the EC; the Awami League remains suspended. Hundreds of independent candidates are also running.

Bangladesh Elections 2026: Key Figures To Watch