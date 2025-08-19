BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Process To Begin This Week, Check Details

The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the notification for the recruitment of Head Constables (Radio Operator & Radio Mechanic) in its communication setup. These posts fall under the Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Combatised category.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1121 vacancies across India. Selected candidates will have an all-India service liability, which means they can be posted anywhere in the country-and even abroad if required. Once appointed, recruits will be governed under the BSF Act and Rules, enjoying both discipline and the prestige that comes with serving one of India's premier paramilitary forces.

When can candidates apply for BSF Head Constable 2025?

The online application process will be open only through the official BSF recruitment portal. It begins on August 24, 2025, at 11:00 PM and will close on September 23, 2025, at 11:59 PM. No offline or alternative modes of application will be accepted.

What is the pay scale and what allowances are offered?

The selected candidates for Head Constable (RO/RM) posts will receive a salary under Pay Level-4 ( Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Apart from the basic pay, BSF Head Constables are entitled to several allowances and perks such as Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Dress Allowance, free accommodation or HRA, transport allowance, LTC, and compensatory allowances for difficult postings in border areas. Recruits will also receive free uniforms and other benefits available to BSF personnel. The employees will be covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in line with Central Government rules.

How will the selection process take place?

The recruitment will be carried out in three phases:

• Phase I - Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Conducted with RFID technology. Candidates must qualify in this stage to move ahead.

• Phase II - Computer-Based Test (CBT): This test will be conducted online in both English and Hindi. After the CBT, candidates will get access to their answer keys and can raise objections if needed. The result of qualified candidates will be uploaded on the BSF portal, and intimation will be sent via SMS/email.

• Phase III - Document Verification & Medical Tests: This includes document verification, dictation and paragraph reading test (for RO candidates only), and a detailed/review medical examination (DMR/RME). Final selection will be based on merit prepared after all these rounds.

What are the eligibility conditions for BSF Head Constable 2025?

Educational Qualification

For Head Constable (Radio Operator):

• Candidates must have passed 12th/Intermediate with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing at least 60% aggregate marks in these subjects.

• OR, candidates with Matriculation and a two-year ITI certificate in relevant trades such as Radio & Television, Electronics, Computer Operation & Programming Assistant, General Electronics, Data Preparation & Computer Software, or Data Entry Operator are also eligible.



For Head Constable (Radio Mechanic):

• Candidates must have passed 12th/Intermediate with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing 60% aggregate marks.

• OR, Matriculation with a two-year ITI certificate in trades like Electronics, Electrician, Fitter, Mechatronics, IT & Electronics System Maintenance, Communication Equipment Maintenance, Computer Hardware, Network Technician, or Data Entry Operator is acceptable.



How can you apply online for BSF Head Constable (RO, RM) 2025?

Here are the steps to register and submit your application:

Visit the official BSF recruitment portal - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Log in with your credentials and select the Head Constable (RO/RM) Recruitment 2025 link.

Fill out the form with accurate details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online, if applicable.

Submit the application and download/print the final form for reference.