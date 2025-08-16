BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 1,121 Posts, Registration Begins On August 24

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,121 Head Constable posts for Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM). Candidates with Class 10, Class 12, or ITI qualifications can apply through the official website. The vacancies include 910 posts for Radio Operators and 211 posts for Radio Mechanics. The online application process will start on August 24 and will close on September 23.

Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects, or Class 12 with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields.



Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Candidates must have passed Class 10 with an ITI qualification, or Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

In addition, BSF is also conducting recruitment for 3,588 Constable Tradesmen posts across trades such as Cobbler, Tailor, Carpenter, and others. Applications for these posts will be accepted until August 25. The age limit for Constable Tradesmen ranges from 18 to 25 years.

For trades like Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, and Upholsterer, candidates must have matriculation or equivalent qualifications along with a two-year ITI or government-recognised vocational certificate and at least one year of work experience in the trade.

For trades like Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, and Khoji/Syce, candidates must have matriculation or an equivalent qualification.

How To Apply for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website, bsf.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link and fill in the application form with the required details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written examination, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), document verification, and medical examination.