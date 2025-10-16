BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 391 Posts, How To Apply

The Border Security Force (BSF) has begun accepting applications for 391 Constable (General Duty) positions under the Sports Quota. The registration window opened on October 16, 2025, and will remain open until November 4, 2025, via the official portal rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Key Details & Eligibility

The recruitment is being conducted on a temporary basis, with the possibility of appointments becoming permanent.

Applicants must have completed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Only candidates who have participated in or won medals in recognized sports events within the last two years (as per the advertisement) are eligible.

The age limit is 18 to 23 years, with standard relaxations applicable under BSF rules.

How to Apply (Step by Step)

1. Visit rectt.bsf.gov.in and go to the Constable (GD) recruitment section.

2. Click on "Apply Online" for the GD (Sports Quota) recruitment.

3. Register yourself using valid credentials and create a login ID.

4. Fill out the application form carefully, inputting educational, personal, and sports details.

5. Upload scanned copies of required documents, including certificates and proof of sports participation.

6. Pay the application fee (if applicable) using the online payment mode.

7. Submit the application and download a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are urged to apply well before the deadline to avoid last‑minute issues. For full details, refer to the official notification on the BSF recruitment portal.