SSC GD Constable 2026 Recruitment: Applications Open For 25,487 Posts, Details Here

SSC GD Constable 2026 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the registrations for 25,487 General Duty (GD) Constable posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) positions in Assam Rifles for the 2026 recruitment cycle. All posts offer a Level-3 pay scale ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognized board can apply through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The examination for these posts is tentatively scheduled to be held between February and April 2026.

SSC GD Constable 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the total vacancies, 23,467 posts are available for male candidates and the remaining 2,020 for female candidates. These vacancies are distributed across several categories, including 3,702 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 2,313 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 5,765 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 2,605 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 11,102 for the Unreserved (UR) category.

Selected candidates will be allotted posts in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

SSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The registration window will remain active till December 31, 2025 (11 pm), while the facility for making fee payment will end on January 1, 2026.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form from January 8 to January 10, 2026 (11 pm) along with paying any applicable correction fees.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 and 23 years of age. Age relaxation of up to five years is available for SC and ST candidates, while OBC and Ex-servicemen are eligible for relaxation of up to three years.

An ex-serviceman is defined as someone who has served in any rank, whether as a combatant or non-combatant, in the Regular Army, Navy or Air Force of the Indian Union, subject to certain conditions.

Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board or university and those holding NCC certificates will receive incentives of up to 5 percent.

SSC GD Constable Police Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For The Posts?

Candidates applying for the first time must have completed a One Time Registration (OTR) process on the official website.