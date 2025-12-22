Video: Ukrainian Drone 'Locks In' On Russian Soldier On Horse, Blast Follows

This year, drones have emerged as a crucial tool on the battlefield, especially for Ukraine. Their use has helped Kyiv hold its ground against Russian forces despite shortages in infantry.

A newly released video shared by the Ukrainian Army shows how warfare in 2025 is colliding with tactics from centuries ago. The footage, posted on Telegram, shows Russian soldiers moving on horseback as a Ukrainian drone locks onto its targets.

In the clip, a Russian soldier is seen riding on a horse across open ground as a drone tracks his movement from above. Moments later, the drone strikes, hitting the soldier as he attempts to escape.

Shortly before the first impact, another Russian soldier mounted on a horse can be seen. The drone attack continues, and the force of the blast causes the horse to fall down, throwing the rider to the ground. The horse then gets back up and runs, leaving the soldier behind.

The undated video was shared by Ukraine's 5th Assault Battalion of the 92nd Infantry Brigade. NDTV could not independently verify the footage.

Alongside the video, the Ukrainian brigade posted a message on Telegram.

"The Russian occupiers are losing equipment so quickly during their 'meat assaults' that they are forced to move around on horseback. But even that doesn't help them - the drone operators of the 5th Assault Battalion of the 92nd Infantry Brigade "minus" the enemy as soon as they see the target," the brigade wrote.

Ukraine's Heavy Reliance On Drones

The footage shows how central drones have become for Ukraine. With fewer infantry available, Kyiv has leaned heavily on unmanned systems to track and attack Russian positions.

Surveillance drones now monitor much of the 600-mile front line, replacing traditional reconnaissance. When Russian troops advance, explosive drones are deployed first, while larger drones drop bombs from above. Infantry fire is typically used only if a soldier manages to get through the aerial net.

The use of horses in combat is not unprecedented. Militaries have long used horses for patrols, and they were deployed during the Second World War, including during the Battle of Moscow in 1941 between German and Soviet forces.

In recent months, Russian forces have also tried other low-tech approaches, including tactical motorcycle units, in an effort to reduce losses from drone attacks.

Away from the front line, Russia has faced a series of high-profile attacks targeting military officials. On Monday morning, a car bomb killed a senior Russian general in southern Moscow, just hours after Russian and Ukrainian delegates held separate talks in Miami on a plan to end the war.

Since Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has been blamed for several attacks against Russian military figures and pro-Kremlin individuals, both inside Russia and in occupied Ukrainian territories.