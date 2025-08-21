Punjab And Sind Bank Invites Applications For 750 Posts, Check Eligibility, Deadline

Punjab And Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Are you preparing for bank jobs and aiming for a career in the banking sector? Here's an opportunity. Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for the post of Local Bank Officer (LBO) in Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS-I). The application process began on August 20, and the deadline is September 4. A total of 750 vacancies are available across multiple states. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply.

Work Experience:

Applicants must have at least 18 months of experience as an officer in a public sector bank or regional rural bank. Experience in private banks, NBFCs, cooperative banks, or fintech firms will not be considered.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2025.

Language Proficiency:

Proficiency in the local language of the state applied for is mandatory. For example, 100 vacancies are available in Gujarat (Gujarati required), 85 in Tamil Nadu (Tamil), and 60 in Punjab (Punjabi).

Nationality:

Indian citizens, along with certain categories of Nepalese, Bhutanese, Tibetan refugees, and persons of Indian origin, are eligible.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100 + GST

Selection Process

The selection will be carried out in three stages:

Written Examination - A two-hour online test with 120 questions

across four sections:

English Language (30 marks)

Banking Knowledge (40 marks)

General Awareness with Economy (30 marks)

Computer Aptitude (20 marks)

Personal Interview

Final Merit List: Prepared based on written test performance, interview, and local language proficiency.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 48,480, with structured increments up to Rs 85,920. Additional allowances and benefits will be provided as per bank norms.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the detailed notification before applying to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions.