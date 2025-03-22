NABARD Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Specialist Posts, Annual Salary Up To 70 Lakh

NABARD Recruitment 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released an official notification for the recruitment of specialists on contract. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the post by visiting the official website, nabard.org, once the registration window opens. The last date to apply for the post is April 6, 2025.

The notification states: "Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post. NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the online application along with the applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview/joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the online application is false/incorrect or if, according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview/joining."

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): 01

Climate Change Specialist - Mitigation: 01

Climate Change Specialist - Adaptation: 01

Content Writer: 01

Graphic Designer: 01

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process involves an interview, for which candidates will be shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio based on their qualifications and experience. Selected candidates must undergo a pre-recruitment medical examination and be declared medically fit by the Bank's Medical Officer.

The Bank reserves the right to modify or cancel the recruitment process. Shortlisted candidates will be announced on the Bank's website, and the Bank's decision on selection will be final.

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Annual Consolidated Remuneration (All-Inclusive)

CISO: Rs 50-70 lakh

Climate Change Specialist - Mitigation: Rs 25-30 lakh

Climate Change Specialist - Adaptation: Rs 25-30 lakh

Content Writer: Rs 12 lakh

Graphic Designer: Rs 12 lakh

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Contract Period

The contract period is 2 years, extendable up to 5 years. The contract may be terminated by either party with 1 month's notice. Failure to serve the notice period will require payment of the notice period salary.