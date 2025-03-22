NABARD Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Specialist Posts, Annual Salary Up To 70 Lakh

The notification states: "Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post. NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the online application along with the applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview/joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the online application is false/incorrect or if, according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview/joining."
NABARD Recruitment 2025: Vacancies
- Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): 01
- Climate Change Specialist - Mitigation: 01
- Climate Change Specialist - Adaptation: 01
- Content Writer: 01
- Graphic Designer: 01
NABARD Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection process involves an interview, for which candidates will be shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio based on their qualifications and experience. Selected candidates must undergo a pre-recruitment medical examination and be declared medically fit by the Bank's Medical Officer.
The Bank reserves the right to modify or cancel the recruitment process. Shortlisted candidates will be announced on the Bank's website, and the Bank's decision on selection will be final.
NABARD Recruitment 2025: Annual Consolidated Remuneration (All-Inclusive)
CISO: Rs 50-70 lakh
Climate Change Specialist - Mitigation: Rs 25-30 lakh
Climate Change Specialist - Adaptation: Rs 25-30 lakh
Content Writer: Rs 12 lakh
Graphic Designer: Rs 12 lakh
NABARD Recruitment 2025: Contract Period
The contract period is 2 years, extendable up to 5 years. The contract may be terminated by either party with 1 month's notice. Failure to serve the notice period will require payment of the notice period salary.