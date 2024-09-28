Advertisement

NABARD Grade A Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

NABARD Grade A Result 2024: Applicants' age should be between 21 and 30 years.

NABARD Grade A Result 2024: Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website.

NABARD Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the results of the Assistant Manager Preliminary Examination. The recruitment aims to fill 100 positions for Assistant Manager (Rural Development and Banking Service) and 2 positions for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha).

Interested and eligible candidates can check the result by visiting the official website, nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, nabard.org
Step 2. Click on the link titled "Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (RDBS/ Rajbhasha) - 2024 - Date of Preliminary Examination: 01 September 2024 - List of Roll Nos. of shortlisted candidates for Phase II - Main Examination" on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4. Check the result and download it
Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Assistant Manager Grade A Eligibility

General:
  
Applicants must possess a Bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks.

Chartered Accountant:
  
A Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution and Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), obtained on or before July 1, 2024.

Finance:
  
BBA (Finance/Banking) or BMS (Finance/Banking) from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

Computer/Information Technology:
  
A four-year Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation, Data Science, Machine Learning, or Artificial Intelligence from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD applicants).

Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' (Rajbhasha):  

A Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects, achieving at least 60% marks (55% for SC/PWBD applicants), or an equivalent in aggregate, and a PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa.  

Candidates must have studied both English and Hindi for at least two years during their Bachelor's degree course at any recognized University.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Age Limit  
Applicants' age should be between 21 and 30 years.

