NABARD Development Assistant Result For Prelims Out. Check Here

NABARD Development Assistant result 2019: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development or NABARD, the rural sector lender in the country, has released the preliminary result for the Development Assistant exam on October 20. The NABARD has released the Development Assistant result on the official website of the Bank, www.nabard.org. The Bank also said in a fresh notification that the Main examination for this recruitment will be held on November 29, 2019.

Candidates who are searching for NABARD Development Assistant result 2019 may check the same here:

Candidates may check for their roll numbers on the page open next.

The NABARD prelims comprised questions from English language, reasoning and numerical ability. Candidates were allowed 1 hour to attempt the questions. The exam carried a total of 100 marks.

"The candidates must pass in each of the above Objective tests. The passing marks in each test will be decided by NABARD on the basis of the performance of all the candidates appearing in the tests. Candidate may accordingly allocate their time to each test within total time of 60 minutes for all the three tests put together," reads the exam notice.

The question paper was set bilingually-Hindi and English.

"If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions," the exam notice released by NABARD adds.

