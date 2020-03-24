NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Result Released. Check Here

NABARD results: Assistant Manager prelims result released @ nabard.org

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has published the Assistant Manager Prelims exam results. The list of candidates selected for the Main examination of NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A recruitment has been released online at nabard.org. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination can download their NABARD Assistant Manager results from the official website. The NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results are also reproduced here.

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results: Direct link

Check your NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results here:

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results direct link

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results:

Step one: Go to official NABARD website at nabard.org

Step two: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step three: On next page open, click on the results link.

Step four: On the next page open, check NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims results

The preliminary test was objective in nature. There was 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper carried 200 marks in total.

The questions in the prelim exam tested candidate's aptitude in reasoning, language, general awareness, quantitative abilities, and knowledge of Economic and Social issues, and Agriculture and Rural Development with focus on Rural India.

