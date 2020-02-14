NABARD Assistant Manager Prelim Exam Admit Card Released

NABARD Assistant Manager prelim exam admit card has been released on the official website

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit cards for Assistant Manager Prelim exam. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their call letters from the official website till February 25. They will need their registration id and password to login and download their admit cards.

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelim Exam Call Letter: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official NABARD website: https://www.nabard.org/

Step two: Click on the careers tab.

Step three: Click on the download link provided for admit card.

Step four: Enter your login details and submit.

Step five: Download your admit card from the dashboard and take a printout.

NABARD Prelim Exam Admit Card: Download Here

The preliminary test will be objective in nature. There will be 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper will carry 200 marks in total.

The questions in the prelim exam will test candidate's aptitude in reasoning, language, general awareness, quantitative abilities, and knowledge of Economic and Social issues, and Agriculture and Rural Development with focus on Rural India.

