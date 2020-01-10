NABARD To Announce Assistant Manager Recruitment On January 14

NABARD will release notice for Assistant Manager recruitment on January 14

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will release detailed advertisement for Assistant Manager recruitment in Grade 'A' on January 14, 2020. The online application for Assistant Manager (RDBS, Rajbhasha, Law, and P & SS) vacancies will also begin on January 14.

To be eligible for the post of AM, an applicant must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized University/Institution. Specialization in Bachelor's degree, if required, will vary according to the department. The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years and upper age limit is 30 years.

The application process will be online and the candidates will be given approximately 20 days' window to complete the application process.

Going by the previous recruitment on the same post, it can be said that this time around too the selection process will involve three phases- Phase I will be a preliminary examination, Phase II will be a main examination, and Phase III will be interview.

The date for the preliminary test will be announced along with the recruitment advertisement.

The preliminary test will be objective in nature. There will be 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper will carry 200 marks in total. The questions will test candidate's aptitude in reasoning, language, general awareness, quantitative abilities, and knowledge of Economic and Social issues, and Agriculture and Rural Development with focus on Rural India.

