NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Result Declared

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the preliminary recruitment exam result for Office Attendant post. The result has been declared for the exam held on February 4. Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the main which is scheduled to be held on March 14. List of candidates who have qualified the prelims and are eligible to appear for the main exam is available on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

There will also be a language proficiency test, in official or local language, for candidates. Candidate not proficient in the official/ local language would be disqualified.

"The preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test. Only those candidates who score sufficiently high in both, individual tests and in aggregate, shall be shortlisted for main examination in the calling ratio of maximum 1:25 based on the cut off arrived on performance of the candidates in the examination. Similarly, only such candidates who score the cut off marks or above in the main examination will be shortlisted for selection," the job notice released by NABARD reads.

The main exam would comprise questions from reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

The final merit list will be released state-wise.

