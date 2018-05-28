SBI PO 2018 Pre Exam Training Call Letter Today The SBI PO pre exam training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI PO 2018 Pre Exam Training Call Letter: Know How To Download New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) will release the pre exam training call letter for



SBI PO pre exam training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Toora, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.



The SBI PO pre exam training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018. Bank may add additional centers or may delete some of the centers indicated for training.



SBI PO 2018 Admit Card

For the prelims exam, SBI will release the admit card/ call letter June 18 onwards. The prelims exam will be held on 1, 7 and 8 July 2018. The result will be declared a week after the exam is over.



SBI will declare the final result of the recruitment in November 2018.



Click here for more Jobs News



State Bank of India (SBI) will release the pre exam training call letter for PO 2018 exam today. The training letter will be available at the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in in the Careers section. Candidates who had applied under SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community can download the admit card from the official website today. 'Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training from Bank's website by entering their registration number and password/ date of birth. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent,' reads the official update.SBI PO pre exam training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Toora, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.The SBI PO pre exam training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018. Bank may add additional centers or may delete some of the centers indicated for training.For the prelims exam, SBI will release the admit card/ call letter June 18 onwards. The prelims exam will be held on 1, 7 and 8 July 2018. The result will be declared a week after the exam is over. SBI will declare the final result of the recruitment in November 2018. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter