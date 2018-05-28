SBI PO 2018 Pre Exam Training Call Letter Today

SBI PO pre exam training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Toora, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
The SBI PO pre exam training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018. Bank may add additional centers or may delete some of the centers indicated for training.
SBI PO 2018 Admit Card
For the prelims exam, SBI will release the admit card/ call letter June 18 onwards. The prelims exam will be held on 1, 7 and 8 July 2018. The result will be declared a week after the exam is over.
CommentsSBI will declare the final result of the recruitment in November 2018.
Click here for more Jobs News