SBI PO Prelims Over. Result Expected In First Week Of July

SBI PO prelims was held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16.

SBI PO prelims was held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. This was the first phase for selection to 2000 probationary officer (PO) posts. The results will be declared in the first week of July and week after the SBI PO prelims result, admit cards for the main exam will be released. With a week left for the SBI PO prelims result to be announced and a month left for the main exam, candidates should know about the exam pattern.

SBI PO main exam will be the second phase of the selection process and will be followed by the group discussion and interview. Candidates numbering 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be short listed for SBI PO main exam. The marks obtained in the main exam and interview will be considered for the merit list. The prelims is a screening exam for selection to main exam.

The SBI PO main exam will consist of 200 marks (objective type) and 50 marks (descriptive test). Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer the descriptive test by typing on the computer. The exam will comprise questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, data analysis and interpretation, general/ economy/ banking awareness and English language.

"Marks secured by the candidates in the Main Examination (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and Group Exercises & Interview scores of candidate (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks," reads the exam notice.

Click here for more Jobs News