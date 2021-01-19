SBI PO Prelims Result Declared

SBI PO prelims result has been declared.

SBI PO prelims result has been declared. Candidates can check the SBI PO result from the official website using their registration details. The State Bank of India (SBI) had conducted the preliminary exam for selection of Probationary Officers (PO) on January 4, 5 and 6.

SBI PO Result

SBI selects POs on the basis of written exams and interview. SBI will conduct two online exams and interview. The online exams will be held in succession; candidates who qualify in the first exam or the preliminary one will be shortlisted for the next exam or the main exam.

Candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO prelims exam will be issued admit cards to appear for the main exam on January 29, 2021. The result will be held in the third or fourth week of February, 2021.

The interview is likely to be held within March, 2021.

The final result of SBI PO will be declared in the last week of March, 2021.

"Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list," it has been mentioned in the job notification.

The SBI PO main exam will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks.

The SBI PO recruitment was announced in November, 2020 and 2,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

