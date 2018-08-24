SBI PO Main Result 2018 Expected Soon, Check Date Here

SBI PO Main Result 2018: Expected Soon @ Sbi.co.in, Check Date Here

SBI PO Main Result 2018: State Bank of India (SB) is expected to declare the SBI PO Mains exam result by the end of this month. A notification published on the official website of SBI PO 2018 recruitment said the results are expected to be declared by August 31, 2018. The SBI PO main results will be declared on the official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO main exam was held on August 4, 2018. Prelims results were declared in July third week.

"Candidates are requested to please note that the result of the Main Examination for POs is expected to be declared by 31.08.2018," said a notification posted on the official website.

As per the SBI PO 2018 exam schedule, the main exam result date was August 20, 2018.

SBI PO 2018 results: How to check

SBI PO Main result 2018 soon @ www.sbi.co.in

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

Step One : Go to the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step Two : Click on the career section of the website provided on the homepage

Step Three : There, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step Four : Click on the results link provided there.

