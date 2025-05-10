SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3,323 Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO). The deadline for application submission is May 29. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,323 vacancies. The selection will be based on an online test, screening, interview, and a local language proficiency test.

SBI CBO 2025: Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government of India. Candidates with degrees in Medicine, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.

Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age (born between May 1, 1995, and April 30, 2004, both dates inclusive).

SBI CBO Application Fee 2025

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD: Nil

The application fee must be paid online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in

Click on the "Careers" section on the homepage

Locate and click on the SBI CBO 2025 application link

Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID

Fill in your educational and personal details

Upload the required documents - scanned photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference

SBI CBO 2025: Selection Process



The selection process includes:

Online Test (Objective-type questions on English, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness, and Computer Aptitude)

Screening

Interview

Local Language Proficiency Test

Candidates who qualify in the online test will proceed to the subsequent stages.

SBI CBO Pay Scale



Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 48,480, along with other allowances as per the prevailing norms.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Check Official Notification Here