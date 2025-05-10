SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3,323 Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO). The deadline for application submission is May 29. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,323 vacancies. The selection will be based on an online test, screening, interview, and a local language proficiency test.
SBI CBO 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government of India. Candidates with degrees in Medicine, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.Age Limit:
Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age (born between May 1, 1995, and April 30, 2004, both dates inclusive).
- SBI CBO Application Fee 2025
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750
- SC/ST/PwBD: Nil
The application fee must be paid online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: How To Apply
- Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in
- Click on the "Careers" section on the homepage
- Locate and click on the SBI CBO 2025 application link
- Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID
- Fill in your educational and personal details
- Upload the required documents - scanned photograph and signature
- Pay the application fee
- Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference
SBI CBO 2025: Selection Process
The selection process includes:
- Online Test (Objective-type questions on English, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness, and Computer Aptitude)
- Screening
- Interview
- Local Language Proficiency Test
Candidates who qualify in the online test will proceed to the subsequent stages.
SBI CBO Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 48,480, along with other allowances as per the prevailing norms.