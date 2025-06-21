SBI Invites Applications For 2,600 Circle Based Officer Posts, Details Here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO). The online application window opened on May 9 and will close active until June 30 on the official website. A total of 2,600 vacancies have been announced across various circles in India. This recruitment drive is open to graduates aged between 21 to 30 years. The selection process will include an online test, followed by screening, interview, and a local language proficiency test.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD: Exempted

Important Update For North East Circle

SBI has included English as one of the acceptable local languages for candidates from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, provided they have studied English in Class 10 or 12 and can furnish valid proof. This update extends the application window for eligible candidates from these states to June 21-30, 2025.

Selection Process

Online Examination

Screening

Interview

Local Language Proficiency Test

How To Apply

Visit SBI's official website

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in all required personal and educational details carefully.

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee online

Review and submit the form.

Save a PDF or take a printout for future reference.

Helpdesk

For queries regarding the application process or technical issues, candidates may contact 022-22820427 (11 AM to 5 PM on working days) or visit cgrs.ibps.in.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to ensure eligibility and compliance with all application requirements.