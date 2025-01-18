SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Last Date For Registration Extended

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for the Probationary Officers (PO) Recruitment 2025 to January 19, 2025, from the earlier deadline of January 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held from March 8 to March 15, 2025, while the Main Examination is expected to take place in April or May 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website.

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 750, while SC, ST, and Physically Handicapped candidates are exempted. The fee must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Applicants must meet the age criteria of 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2024, with age relaxations provided as per SBI recruitment rules.

Of the total 600 vacancies, 586 are for regular posts, divided into categories: General (240), OBC (158), EWS (58), SC (87), and ST (43). Additionally, 14 backlog posts are reserved for ST candidates. Eligible candidates must have a bachelor's degree (passed or appearing) in any discipline from a recognised university in India.

The selection process includes three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Phase 3, which comprises a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will proceed to the Main Examination, and those shortlisted in the Main Examination will be invited for Phase 3.

Candidates are advised to retain their Preliminary Exam Call Letter, which will be verified and stamped at the exam center, along with a stamped copy of their ID proof. For the Main Examination, candidates must carry the authenticated original Preliminary Exam Call Letter, the Main Exam Call Letter, and other required documents specified in the "Acquaint Yourself Booklet" and the "Call Letter."