SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2018 Expected Soon; Check Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBO PO or Probationary Officers notification inviting application from eligible candidates soon on its official website. By considering last year's schedule, the SBI PO notification 2018 is expected to be released this week. Last year SBI PO notification was released on February 6 and the application process began on February 07, 2017 . The applicants may given chance to fill the forms online by registering on the SBI website. After the completion of registration process, recruitment exam process will kick off with the Preliminary Exam, which will be conducted on April or May month.Last year, SBI had released the PO notification for 2313 posts.The notification will be released on this website: sbi.co.in/careers.The written exam will be conducted in two phases that is Preliminary and Mains, followed by a group exercise and an interview. Based on last year's schedule, the selection process is expected to go on till October.Last year, SBI released the final PO results on October 24.The SBI PO recruitment application process will be conducted in a month long window starting from February and will end on March. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on different days. Based on last year's schedule, the result for SBI PO Preliminary exam will be declared on May.Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will have to appear for a slightly difficult Mains exam which will be conducted on June and the result of this exam is expected to be released on the same month . Candidates who qualify the Main examination will then be called for Group Exercise and Personal Interview round which will be held later.SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Follow these steps to apply for the vacanciesAnyone with a graduation degree from a recognized university or board in India can apply for the SBI PO vacancy. Candidates in the final year/semester of their degree program can also apply. Eligible candidates can apply for SBI PO vacancy through the following steps:Step One: Visit the official website. (www.sbi.co.in/careers or www.statebankofindia.com/careers )Step Two: Click on New Registration.Step Three: Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth, contact details, educational qualifications etc.Step Five: Upload scanned copy of your photograph and signature.Step Six: Pay application fee through Debit card/Credit card/Netbanking. After successful completion of the payment process, take a printout of completed application form and keep it for future use.Click here for more Job news