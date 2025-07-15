Indian Woman In US Caught Stealing Items Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh From Target Store, Bodycam Video Surfaces

An Indian woman, visiting the United States, is currently under investigation for an alleged theft at a Target store. After lingering in the Illinois store for over seven hours, her suspicious behaviour alerted staff, who contacted authorities. Authorities claim she is suspected of stealing merchandise valued at approximately $1,300 from the retail chain. A recently surfaced video, capturing police bodycam footage, shows a Target employee accusing her of spending hours in the store and attempting to leave with a cart full of items.

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying,” the staffer says in the clip.

The woman offered to pay for the items and tried to resolve the matter with the police. However, after reviewing the bill, the police took her to the station for processing. According to the video, she's facing felony charges, and although she hasn't been arrested yet, charges are anticipated.

"On May 1, 2025, police were called to Target after a woman spent hours inside the store stealing items, ultimately attempting to walk out with thousands of dollars in unpaid merchandise. This is footage of the events that followed," the captain of the video shared on YouTube read.

Watch the video here:

The case has garnered attention online, with the video circulating across social media platforms, sparking discussions about shoplifting, visa status, and the legal consequences for international visitors in the US. As of now, Target has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, and further updates from law enforcement are awaited to clarify the situation.

One user wrote, "Being an immigrant, I can't fathom the audacity of being a guest to this country and breaking its laws."

Another commented, "There is no cultural or language barrier. She knows exactly what she's doing." A third said, " I lived as a legal immigrant in the UK for over 7 years and I was always very cautious to not break any rule, or offend any locals, and always ask for local cultural aspects to assimilate. As an immigrant, you're representative of your country and culture. This woman is a criminal. She's trying to get sympathy which might would have worked in India. She assumed that if she gets caught, she will just pay up and get away with it. It shameful."

Recently, another case involving an Indian student accused of theft in Texas gained widespread attention. It's worth noting that shoplifting charges can have serious implications for immigration status, potentially impacting H-1B renewals, green card applications, and even leading to deportation.