Indian Woman Urges US To Deport Her Husband, Says "He's A Fake Asylee"

A woman living in India has taken to social media to urge the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport her husband, accusing him of abandoning her and their 7-year-old daughter after moving to the United States. In an Instagram post, the woman, Samanpreet Kaur, alleged that her husband, who is currently residing in California, went to the US as a "fake asylee". She said that initially, she didn't report him as he promised to take her with him to America, but now that he is allegedly planning to get married, she feels he should be deported to his home country.

"My name is Samanpreet Kaur and currently I am living in India. My husband went to USA in 2022 on asylum case. He is a fake asylee as he has no life threat here in his home country. And now he has married or is intending to marry someone or is having a live-in relationship, on which circumstances i don't know, but he is still married to me legally. He went there illegally just to earn money as well as citizenship. We have a 7 year old daughter, and he didn't think twice before abandoning both of us," the post read.

Further, Ms Kaur claimed that her husband is currently living in California. "As for me not reporting him before was because on the day of his flight I got to know that he is going illegally to USA. I was devastated because my father-in-law and husband kept me in dark. My father-in-law threatened me that if I dared to stop my husband, either he himself or my husband, will commit suicide," she wrote.

"They both promised me that either legally or illegally they will help me reach my husband. I was against going illegally but he had tried two times before to reach USA along with tagging me and our daughter forcefully via Nepal for first try and on second via Dar-es-salaam,Africa," the woman claimed.

She also stated that she has proof of her husband's fake asylum. She continued, "I want justice for me and my daughter." "Bigamy is a criminal offence in India as well as in the USA," Ms Kaur wrote.

In her post, she also shared a few pictures from her wedding. She even shared a video which shows her husband reaching the US border, allegedly illegally. "It is not that I have any grudge against my husband. But being from Sikh family, I believe in one marriage only. I beg you all to help me in sending my husband back to India," she wrote in the comments section.