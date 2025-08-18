Indian Man, Married To US Woman, Gives Hilarious Take On Love Vs Arranged Marriage

A video of an Indian man's witty reply on love versus arranged marriage with an American wife has gone viral, highlighting the differences between Indian and American perspectives on marriage. The video was shared on Instagram by the couple, Deepak and Hannah, with the caption, "It was definitely an arranged marriage."

In the video, the couple can be seen discussing the unusual questions they often face after getting married to each other. Deepak asked his wife, "What's the weirdest thing people ask you after getting married to me?" Hannah said social media users often ask, "If I have a sister for them to marry." She also said that users are interested in babies.

She then asked Deepak the same question. He replied jokingly that people ask whether their marriage was an arranged or a love marriage.

He said, "How can it be possible? Like my parents went to Michigan, America, to find a woman for me? Of course, it is a love marriage, guys."

Arranged marriages are common in India, with parents playing a vital role in selecting partners based on factors like family background, income and social standing. Meanwhile, American culture focuses on individual choice, with people often selecting partners based on personal compatibility and love.

The post also suggests that the couple likely faced challenges navigating these cultural differences, but their experience may also have brought benefits.

Here's how social media users reacted

"Sisters hahah get it all the time too!!! You're so cute, guys." one user wrote.

"I get it though. My kids are half Indian and they are bloody adorable...... just saying," another said.

"Agree with the asking to set up with family members or anyone from US. Those are such strange messages to receive. We like to joke our marriage was self arranged," a third added.